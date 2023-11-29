Harambe? Bugs Bunny? These Are the Wildest Write-In Candidates Herkimer County Voted For

Herkimer County voters definitely had a sense of humor when casting their ballots during the 2023 General Election.

All Write-in Votes Revealed

It's official. There are people in Herkimer County who'd rather have characters like Mickey Mouse or Elmer Fudd representing them in office. The Herkimer County Board of Elections released the official results of the 2023 General Election and there are several write-in candidates that are absolutely hilarious.

In a particularly wacky turn of events, Herkimer County’s elections have received an influx of write-in votes for numerous cartoon characters, deceased people and animals, communist leaders, and fictional characters.

Mickey Mouse was in the overall lead with 14 total votes, and his friends Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Pluto all have one each. Sadly Goofy didn’t secure a single vote, but the newly invented, eighth fairy tale dwarf, "Droopy" from Snow White received a vote, as did his seven brothers.

Other cartoon characters to score a vote was Bugs Bunny, with two votes, and Yosemite Sam with one vote for Herkimer County Sheriff.

Comic book characters also made a surprise appearance on the ballots. Peter Parker, A.K.A. your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, earned a vote while another person cast a write-in ballot for Clark Kent - or Superman.

Herkimer County Loves Harambe

A new Sheriff is in town! With a grand total of one vote for Herkimer County Sheriff, Harambe, the gorilla who was famously shot and killed in 2016, makes his comeback in the political scene after seven years.

We hope that he likes donuts and has since changed his anti-baby opinions.

For real people who have been voted, we have former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with one vote, Karl Marx with four votes, Senator Bernie Sanders with two, and Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib with one each.

In the 2023 election of Herkimer County's write in candidates, Joe Biden beats Donald Trump once more in a neck-and-neck race. Former President Trump received three votes, while Biden took another victory with four ballots.

You can see all 85 pages of Herkimer County's cumulative results report HERE.

Summer Woo contributed to this report.

