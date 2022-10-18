How would you like to own the President of the United States’ house? No, not the White House in general. Think the current President, because now you have the opportunity to own a little multiple-bedroom piece of American history.

Joe Biden has always pitched himself as a Scranton man, but did you know about his Upstate New York ties? In 1965, Biden started law school at Syracuse University and moved to the area. His first wife, Neilia, was also a Syracuse student and they were married in 1966. Now you can own the house he lived in while he pursued his law degree.

Look Inside Joe Biden's Former Syracuse Home A lot has happened since the house last sold in 2005 for $68,000. Between the previous occupant becoming Vice-President and then the 46th President over the past 17 years, along with the current housing market, the property is now on the market at a substantial uptick of $334,900.

The house is at 608 and 610 Stinard Avenue, and was originally built in 1925. It’s a two-family duplex with 3,364 square feet of space, plus a two-car garage. The first unit is two bed/two bath. The second unit is roomier with four bedrooms and two baths. The house has lots of original wood paneling, which feels very presidential. Could sleeping here lead to a long and successful political career? It certainly couldn’t hurt.

Photo credit: Eric F Metz II, Independent Realty Group via Zillow

