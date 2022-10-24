How Bizarre- Man Who Tried To Assassinate President Reagan Performing New York Concert

The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan over four decades ago is coming to Albany for a live concert.

John Hinckley Junior is planning to perform a concert for Upstate New Yorkers according to Times Union:

“Big news!” John Hinckley Jr. wrote on Twitter Saturday. “I will be doing a show in Albany, NY in January! More details to come.”

In March 1981, Hinckley shot Reagan outside a hotel in Washington, DC but was found not guilty by reason of insanity. The 67-year-old was granted an unconditional release from custody back in June of 2022.

Since that release, Hinckley has pursued a music career. Yes, a music career now. He books sold-out shows by fans praising what they perceive as the singer-songwriter making a positive impact. Hinckley, who has played guitar since he was a teenager, has also regularly posted songs on YouTube and Spotify.

Many venues canceling the performances after receiving threats, among other safety concerns"

No word when the concert will take place. His shows can be a hit or miss with venues cancelling shows after receiving complaints and security threats.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said in a statement when Hinckley Junior was released that the organization was “saddened and concerned that John Hinckley Jr. will soon be unconditionally released and intends to pursue a music career for profit.”

According to Input Mag, the month after receving his freedom, Hinckley joined Twitter. He currently has more than 36,000 followers. Early on, Hinckley tweeted names of some of the musical artists he was listening to. Since then, he started sharing music he wrote and performed on all of his social media platforms.

39 Stunning Pictures Of This Upstate New York Tiny Home Airbnb For Your Next Vacation If you're thinking it's time to take a vacation, you're not alone. You'll fall in love with this tiny home AirBnB right here in Upstate New York. Tucked away at foothills of The Adirondacks, book The Scenic Orchard of Barneveld



Get Lucky When You Win Millions From These New York Scratch Off Tickets