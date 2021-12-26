Josh Allen and The Bills Beat The Patriots; Now Lead the AFC East

It was about as good a Christmas gift as Buffalo Bills fans could have hoped for. A big victory in Foxborough.

The Bills defeated the Patriots by a score of 33-21. The game featured a dominant performance by Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. The Bills were unstoppable on third downs and Allen absolutely took the game over in the second half.

With Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis both on the COVID-19 list today, the Bills turned to Isaiah McKenzie, who caught 11 passes for 125 yards. Both are career highs for McKenzie.

The Bills had one last offensive series, where offensive coordinator Brian Daboll called a play-action bootleg that had Allen throw a first down pass to tight end Dawson Knox.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones did not have a good day at the office. He completed 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards and two interceptions.

The only bad part about the Bills win was the run defense, which saw Damien Harris get a few 10+ yard runs.

The win now moves the Bills to first place in the AFC East with a 9-6 record. The Patriots also have a 9-6 record, but the Bills hold the division record tiebreaker.

The win also moved the Bills to 4th in the AFC standings. The top four seeds (division winners) guarantee at least one home playoff game.

The Bills now travel back to Orchard Park to play their final two games of the 2021 regular season: next Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons and the following Sunday against the New York Jets.

The Patriots last two games will be against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

The Bills have very low odds to get the number one seed in the AFC, as they need to win out and get some help as well. The 2-4 seeds look far more likely.

The Bills now control their fate in the AFC East and are hoping to host a home playoff game the weekend of January 15th and 16th.

