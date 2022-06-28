Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen Cowboy Ups In New Photo

It looks like this summer that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can't do no wrong.

Another photo of the 6'7" legend is breaking the internet. This was posted over the weekend where it looks like Josh Allen is auditioning to be the next good guy sheriff in the newest Western movie.

The photo features Allen and one of his former Wyoming teammates James Price in front of the video game "Big Buck Hunter" while Allen shorts a cowboy hat and west.

It almost looks like Allen could be posing for one of those old-timey photos you would get at Fantasy Island or Darien Lake.

Currently, Josh Allen is enjoying his free time away from the Buffalo Bills before heading back into town for training camp next month. Allen and the rest of the Buffalo Bills will be back at St. John Fisher College on July 24th for the start of camp.

The Bills will spend most of their time on the college campus but will be back in Buffalo at Highmark Stadium for the Red and Blue game on August 5th.

Attending training will be free for Bills fans but you will still have to download tickets to your phone in order to enter the training camp practices. You can get all the ticket information HERE.

The Bills are currently the odd-on favorites to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season and it will start with Cowboy Josh Allen leading the way.

