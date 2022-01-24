Patrick Mahomes Hugs Josh Allen Immediately After The Bills Lose

If you have lived in Buffalo long enough, you have experienced some amazing heartbreak. I'm talking about the kind of heartbreak you only have in movies.

The four straight Super Bowl losses. No Goal. The Music City Miracle (aka: Home Run Throwback), Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final, 17 straight seasons without the playoffs, the Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, and now, the 2021 AFC Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills lost a heartbreaking game, 42-36 in overtime, and the storylines of the night were questionable coaching decisions, the defense's inability to stop the Chiefs on third down, and the man playing quarterback for the Bills, Josh Allen.

Allen completed 27 of 37 passes for 329 yards and 4 touchdowns -- this coming off a historic "perfect" game where he threw for over 300 yards and 5 touchdowns without punts, 4th downs, or turnovers.

In fact, Allen's two playoff games this month were the two greatest statistical playoff performances from an NFL quarterback in history.

Allen led what were seemingly two game-winning drives for the Bills, throwing a 27-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis with 1:54 left in regulation, then another 18-yard touchdown pass to Davis with 13 seconds left.

The Chiefs went all the way to the Bills 31-yard line to kick a game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime, only to lose the game on a coin flip, as the Chiefs scored a touchdown on the first possession.

After the loss, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes immediately ran to Allen before doing anything else to hug him and congratulate him on a great game.

Check out the video below.

The Bills lost because of their defense and coaching decisions. Josh Allen could not have possibly played any better, and neither could Mahomes.

This game exceeded the high expectations and gave NFL fans what is likely the greatest NFL playoff game in history.

