Josh Allen No Longer A Top 5 Quarterback In This Category

The Buffalo Bills QB fell out of the top 5 ranking in this NFL category today.

Since being drafted by the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen has set a lot of firsts. He is the ONLY player in NFL history with at least 100 touchdown passes and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first four seasons. For that, he has a Jersey hung up in the NFL Hall of Fame. He's also the first Bills' QB to throw for over 4,000 passing yards in back-to-back seasons.

Many people doubted the BIlls when they drafted Allen, a Raw talent out of Wyoming. He has proven to be worth the gamble of course, as he is the favorite to win NFL MVP this season and the Bills are Super Bowl Favorites.

His play got him a massive contract extension in August of 2021. Allen signed a 6-year deal for $258 million. A deal that could get to as much as $288 million through incentives. This deal averages him $43 million dollars a season. When he signed the deal, some were concerned. It was far and away the richest contract in Bills, and Buffalo sports, history ever. However, as of now, he's a bargain.

With Russel Wilson signing an extension with the Denver Broncos today, a team he was traded to just this off-season, Allen is now out of the top 5 highest paid QBs in the NFL:

This is good news for the Buffalo Bills. While it seemed like a gamble early on to sign Allen to such a large extension, the cost of star players, let alone a QB, is only going up. Locking in a good one early can pay off down the road, and that's what is definitely happening now for the Bills.

