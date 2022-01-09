Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Unreal Josh Allen Tattoo

This is wild. Would you ever put a tattoo like this on your body?

This shows some absolute, serious Mills Mafia dedication. Especially, to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. This guy got a back tattoo of Josh Allen's number, 17, but as big as it would have been on the back of his jersey and then put the Buffalo Bills logo just below the neck.

Everyone on Instagram and Twitter, though, wanted to know why he didn't go the distance and get the full 'jersey' on his back and have ALLEN up above the number 17.

Either way, we love it.

Go Bills!

Could be worse though, or uh, better I mean. Really, who are we to judge? There have been some really popular tattoos on social media, that Bills fans get on their bodies, that we hope they still love down the road.

Here are three of the worst tattoos that you can get if you are from Buffalo, even if you had to get them because you lost a bet or something.

1.) Anything with the Buffalo Bills and "Super Bowl winners" and a year on it. Almost all of the people that we heard from with these types of tattoos lost a bet. For example this 2016 - 2017 Buffalo Bills tattoo.

2.) Anything Tim Hortons related. We all love some Hortons BUT, WHY ARE YOU GETTING THIS DONE TO YOURSELF. Are you really going to look back and think: 'I'm glad I have a cup of coffee tattooed on me" lol

3.) Now, as funny as we all thought this one was. Think about trying to explain this one in 50 years LOL. Of course, the Buffalo Bills Mafia is known for their table-breaking antics, so this guy decided to get it tattooed on his inner elbow, so that way when he bends it, the table appears to "break".