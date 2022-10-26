Josh Allen is Disgusted by This Halloween Candy

Halloween is right around the corner. It’s on a Monday this year, which isn’t ideal for kids and trick-or-treating but there should be plenty of Halloween parties this weekend.

Other than getting scared, the biggest part of Halloween is the candy.

There are the Halloween candy classics that nearly everyone loves: Reese’s Cups, Snickers, Skittles, Starburst, M&M’s, Sour Patch Kids, etc.

You always get those houses during trick-or-treating that try and get too cute with their candy selection. You know the ones; they give out stuff like Dots, Necco Wafers and Tootise Rolls.

Buffalo Bills players have their own favorite candies too.

The Bills regularly ask social media questions after a practice. This week, they asked players what the “GOAT” Halloween candy was? For those who don’t know, “GOAT” means “greatest of all time.”

You had a few answers that said Reese’s Cups, which would be my answer as well, but after Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie said Reese’s, Bills quarterback Josh Allen interjected “Reese’s Pieces”

Then McKenzie said the white chocolate Reese’s, which made Allen’s face turn.

Josh said to Isaiah, “you disgust me.”

So, make a note. Josh Allen is not a fan of the white chocolate Reese’s Cups.

I’ve actually never had the white chocolate Reese’s but I have seen them in the stores. The original version is so good, there’s never been a reason for me to risk it. The Reese’s pumpkins are amazing though, them and the Reese’s Christmas trees should be sold year-round.

Perfect indulgence of chocolate and peanut butter.

