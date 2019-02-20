Jussie Smollett Charged With Filing False Police Report

Week after he was hospitalized following what he claimed was a racist, homophobic attack, Empire star Jussie Smollett has now been charged with filing a false police report. The following tweets are from Anthony Guglielmi, an official spokesman of the Chicago Police Department:

If convicted, Smollett could face a serious penalty, and possibly prison time. Via Variety:

Police said earlier that they were presenting evidence to a grand jury. Smollett could face one to three years in prison if convicted of the felony charge, though he could also be sentenced to probation.

The original details of the case were absolutely shocking; two men — allegedly white and wearing ski masks — “viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back, but they beat him badly and fractured a rib. They put a rope around his neck, poured bleach on him and as they left they yelled, ‘This is MAGA country.’”

Over time, though police have begun to suspect Smollett of a role in the case. No surveillance cameras in the area captured the attack. While police eventually arrested two brothers, Abel and Ola Osundairo, they were later released. They reportedly told police Smollett “paid them to carry out the attack” and have since testified in front of the grand jury.

Fox has yet to comment on the latest developments in the case, but earlier today in a statement they said Smollett remained “a consummate professional on set” and was still a part of Empire. We will see how whether that changes in the days ahead.