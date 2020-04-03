Keeler Show Notes for Friday, April 3rd, 2020

Friday, April 3rd, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Willie Waffle will give an account of how his COVID-19 time is being spent. But first, a new Keeler parody theme?

7 AM Hour

- Dr. Rick Timbs calls back this morning to give more detail on school aid this year and how the New York State Budget will impact it.

- Lisa Noll is a healthcare worker in Southern Florida. She gives her perspective on the virus and how it's being handled where she is. Lisa is a native of Herkimer County.

- What's for dinner tonight? Will you support local? Charlie DiGristina of Charlie's Pizza and It's A Utica Thing on coronavirus precautions while still serving great food.

- Doctor Kent Hall is the Chief Physician Executive at Mohawk Valley Health System and he has been gracious with his time by calling in each morning to keep us updated on the latest on COVID-19.

8 AM Hour

- Anna D'Ambrosio is the CEO of Munson Williams. She calls in to talk about what educational opportunities, events and concerts are now being offered online.

- We're having a little fun with the amount of money being offered on the governement stimulus check. Mighty John the Record Guy is on this morning with the Top 10 Records worth up to $1,200.