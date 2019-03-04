Keeler Show Notes for Monday, March 4th, 2019
Monday, March 4th, 2019
6 AM Hour
- Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning to talk about Trump's new Executive Order regarding Free Speech.
7 AM Hour
- Michael Galime is the Utica Common Council President. He's on this morning to talk about his re-election bid and what puzzles him about his announced opponent.
- Anthony Brindisi is our Congressman and we have him on this morning to talk about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the gun control bills voted on in the house.
8 AM Hour
- Jon Decker with Fox News Radio is on this morning to report on the Trump vs. Cohen controversy.
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol discusses rise in deadly snowmobiles crashes: