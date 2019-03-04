Keeler Show Notes for Monday, March 4th, 2019

Monday, March 4th, 2019

6 AM Hour

- Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning to talk about Trump's new Executive Order regarding Free Speech.

7 AM Hour

- Michael Galime is the Utica Common Council President. He's on this morning to talk about his re-election bid and what puzzles him about his announced opponent.

- Anthony Brindisi is our Congressman and we have him on this morning to talk about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the gun control bills voted on in the house.

8 AM Hour

- Jon Decker with Fox News Radio is on this morning to report on the Trump vs. Cohen controversy.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol discusses rise in deadly snowmobiles crashes: