Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, March 10th, 2020

Tuesday, March 10th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- As concerns over the Coronavirus continue to rise, members of Congress are being impacted. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning to talk about how close this virus got to President Trump.

- You always can count on Peter Franklin to deliver the Truest Tales from NYC. He joins us as he does every Tuesday morning.

7 AM Hour

- There was another tragic, senseless act of violence in the City of Utica Monday. UPD Lt. Bryan Coromato talkes about the initial investigation into Monday's muder-suicide, and attempted murder in North Utica

- In the wake of Monday's tragic murder-suicide in Utica, we speak to YWCA Mohawk Valley Executive Director Dianne Stancato to react to it. She also reminds us how prevalent domestic violence still is every day.

8 AM Hour

- Sculpture Space in Utica is having an Open House on Wednesday to introduce the public to the great art being created there international residents. To give more details we have Executive Director Tom Montan in studio.

- There is a growing problem on State Street due to a water main leak. Given it's proximity to electrical lines, a special contractor had to be brought in by MVWA to look at it. We speak with Executive Director of MVWA Pat Becher to get an update.