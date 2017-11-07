Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, November 7th, 2017

Tuesday, November 7th, 2017

6 AM Hour

- Tonya J. Powers is on this morning from Fox News Radio to talk about the two big gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey.

- Cara Thomas is with Spectrum News and we speak with her one last time about the Guilty Verdict on Manslaughter Charge of Kaitlyn Conley.

- We are catching up with Peter Franklin, the Gabby Cabby, who delivers his weekly True Tales and we speak with him about the NYC Terror Attack last week.

7 AM Hour

- We are spending the full hour speaking with Frank Policelli. He is the defense attorney of Kaitlyn Conley and he plans to appeal the conviction on a charge of Manslaughter.

8 AM Hour

- Scott McNamara is the Oneida County DA. He's on to respond to Frank Policelli and to discuss his perspective on the Kaitlyn Conley Murder trial.

- Bill Samuels and Jerry Kremer are on this morning to debate the issue of Prop #1. Bill is the founder of the NY People's Convention and Jerry is against Prop #1. Jerry is a former NY State Assembly member.