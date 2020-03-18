Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, March 18th, 2020

Wednesday, March 18th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Cities and even borders are shutting down and we get an update on the latest on the Coronavirus response from Tonya J. Powers of Fox News Radio.

7 AM Hour

- In Albany, lawmakers are trying to pass legislation to help those impacted by Coronavirus. At the same time, they're trying to put together a state budget and stay healthy themselves. Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon is on this morning to let us know how it's all going.

- Dr. Richard Chmielewski of the Falcon Clinic talks about the history of infections and he gives tips on staying healthy in the midst of the Coronavirus threat.

- We also speak with MVHS Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall. He gives us a lot of information on the history of COVID-19 and what we can expect as the threat grows. He also breaks down the terms, Coronavirus, Novel Coronavirus and COVID-19.

8 AM Hour

- The threat of COVID-19 has working from home, and in some cases flat-out stuck at home. Several callers talk about their fears and their experiences as Coronavirus spreads, while businesses, bars restaurants and more shutter their doors to the public.

- Sports better guru Brandon Lang on the shutdown of Vegas, no sports to bet on and Tom Brady going to play in Tampa Bay

- 'I need more resources, not less.' Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol on his office is dealing with the Coronavirus.