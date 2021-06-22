Keeler Show on the Road Thursday AM for the First Time Since Pandemic
WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show will be out on the road with Senator Joe Griffo on Thursday at Utica Coffee.
New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, is inviting the public to join him at Utica Coffee Roasting Company in Utica on Thursday, June 24, for his latest “Joe Time” coffee shop conversation.
"Throughout his career in public service, Sen. Griffo has hosted “Joe Time” sessions as a way to interact with and to hear from constituents in a casual and relaxed setting. By working with local radio stations to broadcast these events, Sen. Griffo has made it possible for those who cannot attend to tune in and listen to the discussions that take place," said Griffo
This Thursday, WIBX AM 950 First News with Keeler in the Morning will be joining Sen. Griffo to broadcast their morning show live.
“I have learned from previously hosting these events throughout my district that constituents seem to appreciate an event like this because it offers them an informal opportunity to speak with me about any issues or concerns they may have,” Sen. Griffo said. “Everyone in the community is welcome to join me for some friendly conversation, and I look forward to hearing their opinions and answering whatever questions I can.”
Griffo said that spectators be advised that certain COVID-19 protocols remain in place and should be followed.
Date: Thursday, June 24.
Time: 6 to 9 a.m.
Location: Utica Coffee Roasting Company – 92 Genesee St., Utica.
Radio broadcast: WIBX AM 950 First News with Keeler in the Morning
NOTE: Media outlets are invited to stop by to cover this forum or speak with Sen. Griffo if they would like.