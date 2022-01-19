Sam Hunt is Making One Stop in Central NY During His Upcoming Tour
That's right, Sam Hunt is hitting the road and going back on tour. Better yet, one of his show dates has him stopping in Central New York. It's a brief stop, but one fan's definitely don't want to miss.
The entirety of the tour has 15 dates in total. It kicks off in Scottsdale, Arizona on February 10th where he'll be joined by Russell Dickerson. The tour will wrap up on Saturday, August 20th in Gilford, New Hampshire. Between those dates, Sam Hunt will hit a variety of spots across the nation. With one of those being close to home.
Sam Hunt will be hitting the CMAC Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua on Thursday, August 4th. The showtime is at 7pm. Tickets are already available on his website.
Here's a list of all 15 dates planned for the tour:
- February 10th - Scottsdale, A.Z. @ TPC Scottsdale
- February 16th - San Antonio, T.X. @ AT&T Center
- March 13th - Plant City, F.L. @ Florida Strawberry Festival
- March 14th - Houston, T.X. @ RodeoHouston at NRG Stadium
- July 7th - Council Bluffs, I.A. @ Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino
- July 8th - Welch, M.N. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
- July 9th - Rhinelander, W.I. @ Hodag Country Festival 2022
- July 22nd - York, P.A. @ York Fair Grandstand
- July 23rd - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Cafe
- July 28th - Colorado Springs, C.O. @ Weidner Field
- August 4th - Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC Performing Arts Center
- August 5th - Oro-Medonte, Ontario @ Boots and Hearts 2022
- August 6th - Chicago, I.L. @ Windy City Smokeout
- August 20th - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
Get your tickets online ahead of time today.