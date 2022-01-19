That's right, Sam Hunt is hitting the road and going back on tour. Better yet, one of his show dates has him stopping in Central New York. It's a brief stop, but one fan's definitely don't want to miss.

The entirety of the tour has 15 dates in total. It kicks off in Scottsdale, Arizona on February 10th where he'll be joined by Russell Dickerson. The tour will wrap up on Saturday, August 20th in Gilford, New Hampshire. Between those dates, Sam Hunt will hit a variety of spots across the nation. With one of those being close to home.

Sam Hunt will be hitting the CMAC Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua on Thursday, August 4th. The showtime is at 7pm. Tickets are already available on his website.

Here's a list of all 15 dates planned for the tour:

February 10th - Scottsdale, A.Z. @ TPC Scottsdale

February 16th - San Antonio, T.X. @ AT&T Center

March 13th - Plant City, F.L. @ Florida Strawberry Festival

March 14th - Houston, T.X. @ RodeoHouston at NRG Stadium

July 7th - Council Bluffs, I.A. @ Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino

July 8th - Welch, M.N. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

July 9th - Rhinelander, W.I. @ Hodag Country Festival 2022

July 22nd - York, P.A. @ York Fair Grandstand

July 23rd - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Cafe

July 28th - Colorado Springs, C.O. @ Weidner Field

August 4th - Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC Performing Arts Center

August 5th - Oro-Medonte, Ontario @ Boots and Hearts 2022

August 6th - Chicago, I.L. @ Windy City Smokeout

August 20th - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

Get your tickets online ahead of time today.

