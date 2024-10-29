New Hartford Town Supervisor Speaks Out on Resignation of Town Justice

Residents of New Hartford and beyond learned shocking news Tuesday when a Town Justice announced his resignation after several years on the bench.

Kevin Copeland, who is not an attorney, has been a New Hartford Town Justice since 2014 and his term would be complete on December 31st, 2024. However, his term was cut short following his resignation. The reason? A statement from the New York State Commission of Judicial Conduct says,

In July 2024, Judge Copeland was served with a Formal Written Complaint, alleging that the New York State Department of Labor (DOL) found that the judge made a 'factually false statement' and 'concealed...pertinent' information regarding his compensation as a judge which resulted in his receiving nearly $14,000 in unemployment insurance benefits to which he was not entitled.

The statement also goes on to say Copeland repaid the money in full following the Department of Labor findings.

The Town of New Hartford Supervisor Paul Miscione has made a statement regarding this newly vacated position. Miscione took to the town's Facebook post to write an open letter to his constituents. He writes,

Today, I must address the resignation of our town judge, who has to step down before the completion of his term. I want to assure our residents that we are committed to transparency and integrity in all town matters. We will work diligently to ensure that our judicial positions are filled by individuals who prioritize justice and ethical behavior. The role of a judge is vital to maintaining the rule of law and upholding justice in our community. I want to assure our residents that we will promptly begin the process of finding a qualified successor who embodies the values of integrity and fairness. We are committed to ensuring that our judicial system remains strong and reliable during this transition. Thank you for your understanding and support as we navigate this matter and strive to maintain the trust of our community. Sincerely,

Town Supervisor

Paul Miscione

The statement from the Commission on Judicial Conduct stated that Judge Copeland was represented by Attorney Robert F. Julian. It was explained by Commission Administrator Robert H. Tembeckjian, "While part-time justices are permitted to hold other jobs, they must take care to follow the rules on such matters as unemployment benefits, lest they undermine public confidence in the judiciary by collecting money to which they are not entitled."

