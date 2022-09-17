Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick Sued for Alleged Lottery Scam

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are being sued for allegedly advertising a lottery that did not follow through on sending its winners their promised prizes.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars allegedly launched a lottery promising winners a $100,000 cash prize along with two first class flight tickets to L.A. Winners of the 2020 lottery were also supposed to receive a three-night stay at a Beverly Hills hotel so they could "shop like Kim Kardashian."

The lawsuit claims the lottery was launched as a scam to get celebrities to work with Australian company Curated, which is also named in the suit.

Plaintiffs are seeking damages in the amount of $20 million from each defendant.

Plaintiffs in the case became doubtful of the lottery's legitimacy after allegedly noticing the winners' Instagram accounts were made private shortly after they were announced.

The lawsuit alleges that those who entered the contest were "invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the Plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content."

The suit also claims the lottery was organized by Disick, while various influencers, including Kardashian, promoted it.

"Just a short 20 years ago, Oprah was giving away cars and cash. But today's entertainment tycoons seem to only care about becoming richer and living an even more opulent lifestyle, while duping their fans and followers," the lawsuit reads, according to TMZ.

However, sources close to Curated told TMZ that the winners were indeed legitimate and have already been awarded their prizes. They claimed the company can prove the lottery's legitimacy via documentation.

Kardashian and Disick's reps have not responded to the allegations as of publishing time.