11 Most Successful U.S. Reality Stars Revealed

11 Most Successful U.S. Reality Stars Revealed

Jon Kopaloff / Angela Weiss / Tommaso Boddi, Getty Images

From the early days of Candid Camera and MTV's The Real World, TV audiences have long been obsessed with reality shows.

Our fascination with less-than-glossy, drama-filled content has been proven again and again by the popularity of social media apps such as YouTube, Vine and TikTok, but it all started with reality TV. Over the years we've propelled countless reality TV stars to fame and fortune (or in the case of Paris Hilton, more fame and fortune).

From their ever-growing social media clout to their explosive bank accounts, SlotsUp used data ranging from net worths to Instagram followings to determine and rank the top reality stars.

From the pop culture movers and shakers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to the dancers-turned-moguls of Dance Moms, we've got the rundown on the most successful reality stars in the U.S., according to SlotsUp.

  • Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
    loading...
    11

    Bhad Bhabie

    Age: 18
    Net worth: $3M
    Reality claim to fame: Dr. Phil (2016)

  • David McNew, Getty Images
    loading...
    10

    Caitlyn Jenner

    Age: 72
    Net worth: $75M
    Reality claim to fame: Keeping Up With the Kardashians (2007)

  • Chris Weeks, Getty Images
    loading...
    9

    RuPaul

    Age: 61
    Net worth: $45M
    Reality claim to fame: RuPaul's Drag Race (2009)

  • Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images
    loading...
    8

    Kourtney Kardashian

    Age: 42
    Net worth: $49M
    Reality claim to fame: Keeping Up With the Kardashians (2007)

  • Dan Callister, Getty Images
    loading...
    7

    Paris Hilton

    Age: 40
    Net worth: $300M
    Reality claim to fame: The Simple Life (2003)

  • Getty Images Entertainment
    loading...
    6

    Khloe Kardashian

    Age: 37
    Net worth: $37M
    Reality claim to fame: Keeping Up With the Kardashians (2007)

  • Robert Mora, Getty Images
    loading...
    5

    Kelly Clarkson

    Age: 39
    Net worth: $26M
    Reality claim to fame: American Idol (2002)

  • Jason Merritt, Getty Images
    loading...
    4

    Kendall Jenner

    Age: 26
    Net worth: $34M
    Reality claim to fame: Keeping Up With the Kardashians (2007)

  • Tommaso Boddi, Getty Images
    loading...
    3

    Jojo Siwa

    Age: 18
    Net worth: $10M
    Reality claim to fame: Dance Moms (2011)

  • Stefanie Keenan, Getty Images
    loading...
    2

    Kim Kardashian

    Age: 41
    Net worth: $1B
    Reality claim to fame: Keeping Up With the Kardashians (2007)

  • Angela Weiss, Getty Images
    loading...
    1

    Kylie Jenner

    Age: 24
    Net worth: $674M
    Reality claim to fame: Keeping Up With the Kardashians (2007)

Stars Who Got Their Start on Reality TV

Filed Under: Bhad Bhabie, caitlyn jenner, Jojo Siwa, kelly clarkson, kendall jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, paris hilton, RuPaul
Categories: Entertainment News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top