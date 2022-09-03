Photoshop Fail? Kim Kardashian Accused of Editing Out Neck Muscle

Kim Kardashian is under scrutiny after being accused of editing out a muscle located between her shoulder and neck in a recent social media post.

It all began when Kim posted some photos of her enjoying some relaxing time in the pool.

Not long after, @caroline_in_thecity on TikTok called the star out for allegedly Photoshopping the image, specifically the area between her neck and shoulder, to look smaller.

The viral TikTok video shows the results of a reverse-Photoshop application, highlighting the difference between the allegedly Photoshopped image and one that hasn't been altered.

Kim has not responded to the Photoshopping allegations as of publish time. However, this isn't the first time she's been accused of altering her photos.

Earlier this year, Kim was accused of removing her belly button from one image.

"Come on guys…Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????" she wrote in an Instagram Story addressing the situation at the time.

Kim's latest social media frenzy comes as she and her famous family gear up for the second season of their Hulu show, The Kardashians.

Scheduled to premiere Sept. 22, Season 2 is set to tackle Kim's former relationship with Pete Davidson, as well as her infamous "work harder" comment.