Kim Kardashian Would Eat Literal Poop ‘Every Single Day’ to Stay Young

While promoting her new skincare line, SKKN, Kim Kardashian said she would go to extreme lengths to keep her youth, including eating "poop every single day" if she had to.

"I'll try anything," the reality star said in an interview with The New York Times. "If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might."

The reality TV star and lifestyle mogul wasted no time getting to the "bottom" of her new brand, which features a nine-step skincare routine coupled with the products she swears by.

Kardashian noted she wanted to "stay true" to exactly what she uses on the daily to achieve glowing skin.

The SKKN line costs an eye-pooping $630, which Kardashian deems necessary to provide the high-quality ingredients she claims to offer in her products.

"It's definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity," she explained. "I wanted to just stay true to exactly what I use, even if everyone was saying this is overwhelming."

Kardashian also claimed her products will give youth-seekers the ultimate glow-up. According to her, she applies the very same products everywhere, including her face, neck and even "my nipples."

Paralleling her personal intricate beauty regimen, the SKKN line includes a collection of skincare staples, including cleanser, toner, an exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, a face cream, eye cream, oil drops and night oil.

Thankfully, The New York Times clarified that "excrement is not one of the ingredients in Ms. Kardashian's new skincare line."

The SKKN line will be available for purchase June 21. The line joins her existing makeup and shapewear businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims.