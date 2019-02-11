Kirkville Man Arrested For Assault Following Verona Incident

A Kirkville man is facing several charges following an alleged domestic dispute in the Town of Verona.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, deputies responded to an address on Route 365 Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies found two individuals with head and facial injuries. They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Photo Credit - Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Investigators learned that the alleged assailant, 22-year-old George McDonald of Kirkville, New York, fled the scene.

Deputies were eventually able to make contact with McDonald who agreed to turn himself in.

He's been charged with two counts of Assault and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.