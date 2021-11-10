Kishida Reelected Japan’s PM in Parliamentary Vote
By MARI YAMAGUCHI, The Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Fumio Kishida has been reelected as Japan's prime minister after his governing party scored a major victory in key parliamentary elections.
Elected just over a month ago by parliament, Kishida called a quick election in which his governing party secured 261 seats in the 465-member lower house — the more powerful of Japan's two-chamber legislature — enough to maintain a free hand in pushing legislation through parliament.
The Oct. 31 victory increases his grip on power and is seen as a mandate from voters for his weeks-old government to tackle the pandemic-battered economy, virus measures and other challenges.
Later Wednesday, he will form his second Cabinet.
