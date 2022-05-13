Once a Mets’ Prospect, Rocker to Take Talents to Capital Region Team

Despite not signing his rookie contract with the New York Mets, Kumar Rocker will still be playing baseball in New York in 2022.

One of the most electrifying pitchers in college baseball last season, Rocker was considered a can't-miss prospect in last year's MLB Draft, and was chosen by the New York Mets. Questions began to arise around Rocker's health, and the sides could not come to an agreement on a contract.

Ahead of the 2022 Draft, Rocker needed a place to play, and appears to have found one, right here in the Capital Region.

Former Mets' Draft Pick Kumar Rocker Comes to Tri-City ValleyCats

As broken by ESPN's Jeff Passan on Twitter earlier on Friday, 2022 MLB Draft pitching prospect Kumar Rocker has agreed to a contract with the Tri-City ValleyCats of the Frontier League, and will begin playing for the team this season at Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy, NY.

Here was Passan's tweet on the news:

Also, here is the ValleyCats' tweet announcing the news:

Rocker went 14-4 with Vanderbilt in 2021 with a 2.73 ERA, and at times, was mentioned as a possible No. 1 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. When when all was said and done, he was selected by the New York Mets with the No. 10 pick, and that was when the problems began.

2021 NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championship Rocker with Vanderbilt / Getty Images loading...

He and the Mets had initially verbally agreed to a contract that was customary for a player chosen 10th overall, worth $6 million with a $1.4 million signing bonus, but chose not to officially offer him a contract after reviewing his medical records. Rocker would choose not to return to Vanderbilt, and instead, pitch in independent baseball.

As it turns out, he's chosen the best independent baseball team out there, the ValleyCats, to hone his craft and ready himself for the 2022 MLB Draft, where he will once again be eligible to be selected.

