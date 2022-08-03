A Sizable Portion Of Land Collapsed Into The Buffalo River

A section of shoreline behind the DL&W station collapsed into the Buffalo River this past weekend.

What used to be a civilian walkway behind the historic train station is now sitting at the bottom of the Buffalo River. According to the NFTA, a large section of the ground behind the DL&W station collapsed and fell into the river below.

Luckily, there were not any people on the section of land as it was closed off to the public for construction on a completely separate project.

It looks as though erosion might be the cause but, there is an underwater investigation happening to find out what really did cause the collapse. The NFTA is coordinating efforts with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Buffalo District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Buffalo to find out how much it will cost to repair the shoreline.

The DL&W Station is on South Park Avenue near Key Bank Center and the Cobblestone District. The Buffalo River runs directly behind it.

The section of land that fell is actually pretty sizable. It looks to have encompassed around 150-200 feet wide and around 50 feet deep.

According to The Buffalo News, the DL&W building is about to become part of a $30 million project included in the state budget. The goal is to revitalize it and make it a tourist destination. The vision was to add shops, bars, restaurants, and meeting spaces to the area and make it an anchor for the growing waterfront. It was supposed to be completed by 2025. There's no word if the recent collapse will slow that timeline down.

