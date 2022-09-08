7 Utica Rome Restaurants You Would Choose for Your &#8216;Last Meal&#8217;

7 Utica Rome Restaurants You Would Choose for Your ‘Last Meal’

Damian Barczak & Rhodi Lopez on Unsplash

Maybe it's a little morbid, but have you ever thought about what you'd have for a last meal if you knew exactly when you'd kick the bucket?

I've been fascinated with last meals ever since I learned about death row inmates. One might assume someone about to die would want some 5-course meal from a Michelin star restaurant, but not necessarily. Here are some particularly weird ones:

YOU SCREAM, I SCREAM...

Domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh requested two pints of mint chocolate chip ice cream for his last meal. That's quite the "sad lady breakup" meal, Tim.

A SINGLE OLIVE

Victor Feguer was convicted of murder in Iowa and requested a single, pitted olive for his last meal. He said that he hoped a "tree of peace" would grow from his grave after burial.

HE FRIED BEFORE HE 'FRIED'

Serial killer John Wayne Gacy reportedly had a smorgasbord of fried foods for his last meal: deep-fried shrimp, a bucket of KFC and French fries. This is somewhat fitting, considering he was once a manager of three KFC restaurants. He capped off his greasy meal with a pound of strawberries for dessert.

(And yes, I know Gacy was executed via lethal injection, not the chair.)

...BUT WHAT WOULD *YOU* EAT?

Unless you're a death row inmate -- and chances are, you're not -- you probably won't be aware that your last meal will be, in fact, your last.

So I decided to ask on Facebook, if you knew exactly when you'd go, at what Utica - Rome restaurant would you choose to have your last meal?

Below are some of the most popular responses:

7 Central New York Restaurants You Would Choose for Your 'Last Meal'

We asked Facebook, "What restaurant in Utica - Rome would you choose for your last meal?" These were your responses.

