7 Utica Rome Restaurants You Would Choose for Your ‘Last Meal’
Maybe it's a little morbid, but have you ever thought about what you'd have for a last meal if you knew exactly when you'd kick the bucket?
I've been fascinated with last meals ever since I learned about death row inmates. One might assume someone about to die would want some 5-course meal from a Michelin star restaurant, but not necessarily. Here are some particularly weird ones:
YOU SCREAM, I SCREAM...
Domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh requested two pints of mint chocolate chip ice cream for his last meal. That's quite the "sad lady breakup" meal, Tim.
A SINGLE OLIVE
Victor Feguer was convicted of murder in Iowa and requested a single, pitted olive for his last meal. He said that he hoped a "tree of peace" would grow from his grave after burial.
HE FRIED BEFORE HE 'FRIED'
Serial killer John Wayne Gacy reportedly had a smorgasbord of fried foods for his last meal: deep-fried shrimp, a bucket of KFC and French fries. This is somewhat fitting, considering he was once a manager of three KFC restaurants. He capped off his greasy meal with a pound of strawberries for dessert.
(And yes, I know Gacy was executed via lethal injection, not the chair.)
...BUT WHAT WOULD *YOU* EAT?
Unless you're a death row inmate -- and chances are, you're not -- you probably won't be aware that your last meal will be, in fact, your last.
So I decided to ask on Facebook, if you knew exactly when you'd go, at what Utica - Rome restaurant would you choose to have your last meal?
Below are some of the most popular responses: