Where to Eat When Visiting Utica – Recommended Restaurants
Utica is well known for its food, especially the many Italian restaurants that boast the fact that you'll never leave hungry.
But, what kid of restaurant are you looking for?
Here's a new list of some amazing options in downtown Utica (near Nexus) that will give you the best sampling of what Utica - a culinary destination - has to offer. For the record, there are plenty of chain options in and around Utica and none of those will be included in this list for obvious reasons. The restaurants on this list are unique to Utica, NY.
There are plenty of amazing restaurants in surrounding areas like Rome, New Hartford, Verona (home of the Turning Stone Resort and Casino) but these are restaurants close to the action downtown.
Enjoy.
72 Tavern and Grill (located at the entrance of the Adirondack Bank Center)
400 Oriskany St. W.
Utica, NY 13502
Phone: 315.801.7272
Swifty's (located up Genesee Street near the Stanley Theatre)
257 Genesee St
Utica, NY 13501
Phone: 315.507.3011
The Tailor and the Cook (Bagg's Square) Call for Reservations
94 Genesee St
Utica, NY 13502
Phone: 315.793.7444
Ancora! (Near the Stanley Theatre) Call for Reservations
261 Genesee Street
Utica, NY 13501
Phone: 315.724.4815
Babe's at Harbor Point
80 N. Genesee Street
Utica, NY 13502
Phone: 315.735.0777
Chesterfield Tavolo Call for reservations
131 N. Genesee Street
Utica, NY 13502
Phone: 315.732.9356
Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse Call for reservations
147 N. Genesee Street
Utica, NY 13502
Phone: 315.732.2300
Gerber's 1933 Tavern (walking distance of Nexus)
16 Liberty Street
Utica, NY 13502
Phone: 315 534.4835
Joey's @ 307 Restaurant Call for reservations.
307 Mohawk Street
Utica, NY 13501
Phone: 315.864.3527
Ocean Blue Restaurant and Oyster Bar Call for reservations. Great view of the city.
Landmarc Building
118 Columbia Street
Utica, NY 13502
Phone: 315.735.2583
Tiny's State Street Grill
1014 State Street
Utica, NY 13502
Phone: 315.732.9497
Trackside Restaurant Call for reservation. At Utica Train Station
321 Main Street
Utica, NY 13501
Phone: 315.316.0228
The Willow's of Utica Call for a reservation.
900 Culver Avenue
Utica, NY 13501
Phone: 315.765.0271
Ventura's Italian Restaurant An original East Utica Restaurant
787 Lansing St
Utica, NY 13501
Phone: 315.732.8381
Iconic by Chesterfield Inside Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Utica
102 Lafayette St
Utica, NY 13502
315.316.0926
Shade Bar and Grill Inside Delta Hotel by Marriot
200 Genesee St.
Utica, NY 13502
315.797.8010