Where to Eat When Visiting Utica – Recommended Restaurants

Utica is well known for its food, especially the many Italian restaurants that boast the fact that you'll never leave hungry.

But, what kid of restaurant are you looking for?

Here's a new list of some amazing options in downtown Utica (near Nexus) that will give you the best sampling of what Utica - a culinary destination - has to offer. For the record, there are plenty of chain options in and around Utica and none of those will be included in this list for obvious reasons. The restaurants on this list are unique to Utica, NY.

There are plenty of amazing restaurants in surrounding areas like Rome, New Hartford, Verona (home of the Turning Stone Resort and Casino) but these are restaurants close to the action downtown.

Enjoy.

72 Tavern and Grill (located at the entrance of the Adirondack Bank Center)

400 Oriskany St. W.

Utica, NY 13502

Phone: 315.801.7272

Swifty's (located up Genesee Street near the Stanley Theatre)

257 Genesee St

Utica, NY 13501

Phone: 315.507.3011

The Tailor and the Cook (Bagg's Square) Call for Reservations

94 Genesee St

Utica, NY 13502

Phone: 315.793.7444

Ancora! (Near the Stanley Theatre) Call for Reservations

261 Genesee Street

Utica, NY 13501

Phone: 315.724.4815

Babe's at Harbor Point

80 N. Genesee Street

Utica, NY 13502

Phone: 315.735.0777

Chesterfield Tavolo Call for reservations

131 N. Genesee Street

Utica, NY 13502

Phone: 315.732.9356

Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse Call for reservations

147 N. Genesee Street

Utica, NY 13502

Phone: 315.732.2300

Gerber's 1933 Tavern (walking distance of Nexus)

16 Liberty Street

Utica, NY 13502

Phone: 315 534.4835

Joey's @ 307 Restaurant Call for reservations.

307 Mohawk Street

Utica, NY 13501

Phone: 315.864.3527

Ocean Blue Restaurant and Oyster Bar Call for reservations. Great view of the city.

Landmarc Building

118 Columbia Street

Utica, NY 13502

Phone: 315.735.2583

Tiny's State Street Grill

1014 State Street

Utica, NY 13502

Phone: 315.732.9497

Trackside Restaurant Call for reservation. At Utica Train Station

321 Main Street

Utica, NY 13501

Phone: 315.316.0228

The Willow's of Utica Call for a reservation.

900 Culver Avenue

Utica, NY 13501

Phone: 315.765.0271

Ventura's Italian Restaurant An original East Utica Restaurant

787 Lansing St

Utica, NY 13501

Phone: 315.732.8381

Iconic by Chesterfield Inside Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Utica

102 Lafayette St

Utica, NY 13502

315.316.0926

Shade Bar and Grill Inside Delta Hotel by Marriot

200 Genesee St.

Utica, NY 13502

315.797.8010

