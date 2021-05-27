Latest New York State Vaccine Incentive Raffling Off Full College Scholarships

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced the latest New York State vaccine incentive for teens called the 'Get a Shot to Make Your Future.' This incentive could provide your teen with free college.

For any New York teen 12 - 17 years old who gets vaccinated over the next six weeks, can enter into a random prize drawing and potentially receive a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college beginning May 27.

Get our free mobile app

Winners receive a full scholarship to any public college or university, including tuition and room and board. New York State will administer the random drawing and select 10 winners a week over five weeks for a total of 50 winners. This prize pack includes the following components:

Tuition: An amount equal to tuition at the State or City University of New York's in-state tuition. Non-tuition Costs: Room and board and allowances for books, supplies and transportation up to the average cost at SUNY colleges. Residence: Students living on campus will receive a higher room and board allowance than commuter students. If housing is not available for students on campus, they will receive the same allowance as students living on campus."

You can sign up to get notifications about the scholarship incentive online here.

According to the latest numbers out of New York, Kids 12 to 17 account for just 5% of COVID-19 tests, but 10% of the positive cases.

"Vaccination rates across the state are beginning to slow and our greatest need is with young New Yorkers who make up a large percent of positive cases and have the lowest vaccination percentage in the state," Governor Cuomo said.

Again, ten winners will be chosen in random drawings every Wednesday through July 7.