Serious Motorcycle Accident in Newport Sends Three to Hospital By Flight and Ambulance

Three people have been transported to the hospital after a motorcycle accident, that took place Wednesday afternoon near the West Canada Valley Central School District in Newport.

Around 11:40AM, a call came in to Herkimer County 911 about a vehicle that collided with a motorcycle, and that victims on the scene had injuries. The call requested two Mercy Flight helicopters, but only one was available.

Two of the victims were transported via flight off scene, and one was transported via Mohawk Valley Ambulance Corps' (MOVAC) to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center. No other details have been disclosed.

The investigation is still ongoing according to New York State Police and more details will be released as soon as it is available.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

