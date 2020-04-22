Lawmakers Call On The Governor To Protect Nursing Home Residents

Senator Joseph Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon are calling on the state to protect nursing home residents from the coronavirus.

Griffo and Buttenschon want Governor Cuomo and state health officials to stop re-admitting COVID-19 positive patients to nursing home when no coronavirus cases exist.

“We know that coronavirus spreads like wildfire among the most vulnerable and it is nonsensical to import cases of COVID to a place where community spread could lead to grave consequences for residents. New York residents have made sacrifices to stop the spread by not visiting their moms, dads, husbands, wives, grandmas and grandpas with the hope that at the end of this nightmare they will reunite. The Governor must stop and put an end to this dangerous and potentially deadly practice." said Griffo.

They’re also calling on the governor to permit doctors to prescribe potentially life-saving coronavirus drugs to patients already being treated inside nursing homes.

The coronavirus death toll in nursing homes in New York has topped 3,400.