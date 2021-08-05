Lawmakers Give Cuomo Deadline In Impeachment Probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State lawmakers are telling Gov. Andrew Cuomo that their ongoing impeachment investigation is “nearing completion” and gave him a deadline of Aug. 13 to provide additional evidence.

Since March, the Assembly’s judiciary committee has been investigating whether there are grounds to impeach the Democratic governor over sexual harassment allegations and other matters.

In a letter sent Thursday, the law firm leading the Assembly's investigation reminded Cuomo’s legal team that it has requested certain documents by subpoena and expected “full compliance from the governor,” but that his time to respond was almost up.

Cuomo denies making any inappropriate sexual advances.

