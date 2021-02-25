Lawmakers Probe If Cuomo’s Policy Fueled Nursing Home Deaths
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers challenged the state’s health commissioner Thursday on the administration’s proposed budget cuts and the continued secrecy on outbreaks at nursing homes.
The Cuomo administration for months dramatically underreported the statewide number of COVID-19 deaths among long-term care residents.
It is now over 15,000, up from about 9,000 previously disclosed as of late January.
Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said Thursday he wanted to “move forward” from questions about whether the administration’s March 25 directive in particular may have fueled some, if not all, nursing home residents deaths.
Some research suggests that community spread is the biggest risk factor for outbreaks at nursing homes.
