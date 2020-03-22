Leave Your Light On to Light Up CNY For Health Care Workers

Turn your porch light on and leave it on for the health care workers in central New York.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is asking everyone to light up central New York by turning on their porch lights. "Leave it on for every medical worker who is headed to a hospital to work the overnight shift. Leave it on for everyone looking out for a loved one who can't get there because of this. Leave it on to light up this community during this time. Only together can we light the path that will lead us to the other side.

Leave a light on because we're all in this together.

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Coronavirus Cancellations' and 'Coronavirus' in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.