Lee Center Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute At Rome Walmart

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lee Center man following a domestic dispute in a Walmart parking lot.

Officials say deputies were called to the Walmart on Rome Taberg Road in the City of Rome for a domestic in progress.

Photo Credit - Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Once on scene, deputies say 41-year-old Omar Baez forcibly attempted to pull his 3-year-old child from the child’s mother in front of the store during a custody dispute.

Baez was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child.