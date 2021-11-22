A LeRoy man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing several girls under the age of 17.

The arrest was announced on Monday by State Police and the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.

State Police say 34-year-old Ryan Rios was arrested after he was indicted by an Oneida County Grand Jury.

Troopers say the sexual abuse took place in the City of Utica, Village of New York Mills and the Village of New Hartford between June of 2011 through the winter of 2018.

Rios was indicted on the following charges:

Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, a class “A-II” felony

Rape 1 st degree, a class “B” felony

degree, a class “B” felony (2) counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse 3 rd degree, a class “D” felony

degree, a class “D” felony (2) counts of Sexual Abuse 1 st degree, a class “D” felony

degree, a class “D” felony Rape 2 nd degree, a class “D” felony

degree, a class “D” felony (4) counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” misdemeanor

(2) counts of Harassment 2nd degree, a violation.

Rios was arrested and appeared in Oneida County Court, where he was arraigned on the above-listed charges

The victims have been offered counseling through the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center is a multi-agency, multi-disciplinary team that fights child abuse by providing a wide range of services for child victims, while also aggressively pursuing the offenders of these crimes.

