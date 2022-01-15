Leslie Grace Reveals First Look At Her ’Batgirl’ Movie Costume

Actress Leslie Grace just debuted the first look at her version of Batgirl from her upcoming solo HBO Max movie. Posting on her Instagram, Grace shared a photo of herself in costume with a caption quoting the Batgirl: Year One comic book: “I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”

Grace’s Batgirl costume strongly resembles the version that was first introduced in the pages of DC Comics back in 2014, with her typical Spandex look replaced by more of a leather motorcycle jacket and pants. It was designed for the comics by artist Cameron Stewart. Everything, from the style of the mask to the colors, to the two-toned cape, draws from that version of the character.

The purple and yellow Batgirl color scheme also harkens back to the version of the character played by Yvonne Craig on the 1960s Batman television series. The Batgirl: Year One series Grace quoted was published back in 2003, and was written by Scott Beatty and Chuck Dixon with art by Marcos Martin. As the title suggests, it follows Barbara Gordon take her first steps toward becoming a masked crime fighter.

In addition to Grace, the cast of Batgirl includes J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, Brendan Fraser as the super-villain Firefly, and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, reprising his role from The Flash and obviously the two earlier Batman movies before that.

Batgirl is expected to premiere later in 2022 on HBO Max.

