Lessons From His Late Father Propel New York Yankees Hero

Tuesday night was a tough time to focus for anyone with the unthinkable horror in Texas, especially if you are from within 100 miles of the tragedy. Then add in that it is your late father's birthday and you play Major League baseball for his favorite team. Top it all off with your first place team has lost 4 out of 5 of their last games, which is irrelevant in comparison to the nightmare in the first sentence.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Friend of The Drive with Charlie & Dan, Dave Lennon of newsday.com, wrote a great piece on Tuesday's hero for the Bronx Bombers, catcher Jose Trevino. May 24th is Trevino's father's birthday. The catcher's father was a New York Yankees fan. General Manager Brian Cashman traded for Trevino 5 days prior to the start of the 2022 season, sending right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Texas Rangers in exchange for the catcher from Corpus Christi, Texas.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Trevino spoke to Lennon and other reporters about his father, “He never forced me to play baseball, never. But when I wanted to, he was always there. It’s just crazy that he would always put me in these scenarios, and this goes back to me getting traded over here. He always said, ‘I’m preparing you to be a Yankee — always.’” How cool is that? You get traded to your dad's favorite team. Well, it only gets cooler.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Tuesday night at the Stadium, on his father's birthday, in the wake of a terrible tragedy in his home state of Texas, Jose Trevino was a hero. The last name in the Yankees line-up went 3-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBI's, including the game winner in the 11th inning. “It would have been awesome for him to be here,” Trevino told newsday.com after the 7-6 Yankees extra-inning victory over the Baltimore Orioles. “But I know he’s watching.”

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Through the excitement of it all, the 29 year-old Trevino had perspective on nightmare that happened close to where he grew up. Newsday.com said that Trevino thoughtfully began his post-game press comments that by saying, “I just want to start by saying my thoughts and prayers are with everybody in Uvalde, Texas tonight. Just thinking about them.” Well said by the Yankee catcher. Jose Trevino did his best to lift some spirits on a tough day for everyone.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Bethlehem Little League Clinic Goes #BatsOutForLazar All funds raised are being donated to the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York.

Which Capital Region Counties Are Ranked The Healthiest In NY? Can you live longer depending on where you live? This research says you can and ranks the healthiest counties in New York State. So, we broke it down to the Capital Region.