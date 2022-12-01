New York Yankees Offer Aaron Judge The Moon…Now We Wait

New York Yankees fans can start to get excited. According to reports, #99 indeed appears to be returning to the Bronx for a very long time. It also appears that Hal Steinbrenner was true to his word that the Pinstripes weren't going to let money get in the way of bringing the home run champion back home.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan the Yankees have offered the right-fielder a contract "in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million and could increase it, depending on how far the San Francisco Giants, the other top suitor, are willing to push the market." An eight-year, $300 million offer would have an annual average value of $37.5 million. That would make Judge the highest paid position player in Major League Baseball. Los Angelas Angels outfielder, Mike Trout currently holds that top spot with an average yearly contract value of $35.5 million.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

When will Aaron Judge make a decision? Well, according to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com, "Judge, to me, is likely a Yankees-or-Giants decision," Morosi said on Tuesday. "So I think the clarity of Judge's market and the relatively binary choice that he has, will help him decide by the end of next week. I've always believed that he's going to be able to sign by the end of the Winter Meetings, and I've had nothing in the last several days to suggest that it's going to go beyond that." That is good news that it doesn't appear this will drag on. Until then, Yankee fans can hold their breath.

Get our free mobile app

Staying or Leaving? We Decide the Fate of These Ten NY Yankees' Free Agents MLB Free Agency is here, and with all of the decisions the NY Yankees have to make, we're here to make a few for them. These players are staying, or leaving.

Look at The Dazzling Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade Through the Years Take a look at this amazing holiday tradition. This is the Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade. It started in 2013 for locals to decorate their tractors and parade through town displaying the spirit of the holidays.