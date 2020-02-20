Level One Sex Offender Arrested For Having Child Porn

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center says a Utica man has been arrested after a multi-agency investigation that extended into Canada.

Duane Raiser of Utica, who’s a registered Level One Sex Offender, is charged with possession of a sexual performance of a child and failing to register his internet account.

Investigators say Raiser was found to be in possession of several images of child pornography.

He’s also accused of making contact over the internet with an unknown child in Quebec, Canada.