Florida Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Girl In Utica For 8 Years
A Florida man has been charged with having sexual contact with an underage girl in the City of Utica over a period of 8 years.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara, Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, says 46-year-old Gregory Taylor of Lakeland, Florida was indicted by an Oneida County Grand Jury and a warrant was issued for his arrest on February 17.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, located Taylor in Lakeland, Florida, where he was taken into custody by members of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Service Regional Fugitive Task Force in Florida on March 2..
He was returned from Florida to the custody of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office on April 21.
An investigation revealed that over the course of 8 years, Taylor allegedly subjected a girl to repeated sexual contact from the age of 4 years old until she was 12.
Taylor was arraigned in Oneida County Court and charged with the following:
- Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child, (an A-II Felony),
- Rape in the first degree, (a B Felony),
- Sexual Abuse in the first degree, (a D Felony).
Taylor was sent to the Oneida County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.
Services have been offered to the child through the Child Advocacy Center.