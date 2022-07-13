Lexington, MA Man Arrested After Alleged Road Rage with Gun

A Massachusetts man is under arrest, facing multiple charges after an alleged road rage incident.

State Police were called to the Putnam County town of Southeast after receiving a call about a man who was allegedly intimidating another driver with a gun. The incident was reported to police on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at approximately 3:20pm.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers found the suspect’s car in the northbound lane near mile marker 27 on I-684. The suspect, according to police, “…got into a road rage incident with another operator and menaced the victim, who had children in the vehicle, with an illegally possessed H&K P2000 9MM handgun. Additional investigation revealed Blundell was in illegal possession of a H&K VP9 9MM handgun and a Sig Sauer 5.56 AR-15 style rifle with a noncompliant ammunition feeding device.”

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Justin D. Blundell of Lexington, Massachusetts, was arrested on July 10, 2022 and arraigned before the Town of Southeast Court and sent to the Putnam County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 cash bond.

He faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class E felony)

Menacing in the Second Degree

Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device

Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A misdemeanor)

He is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a future date.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the case is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

