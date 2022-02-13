‘Lightyear’ Trailer: The ‘Real’ Buzz Gets His Own Movie

In Toy Story 2, we learned that Woody was a toy based on an old TV show called Woody’s Roundup. But we never found out where Buzz Lightyear came from. The clever conceit of Pixar’s Lightyear is that in the world of Toy Story, this movie was what inspired the Buzz toys. So it’s a fictional movie from a fictional universe that has become real. Everybody got that?

The trailer for Lightyear should give you a better idea. It’s a Pixar animated adventure, with Chris Evans voicing the “real” Buzz Lightyear. The just-announced additional cast includes Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi as “a group of ambitious recruits” and Peter Sohn as Sox, Buzz’s robot cat companion. Pixar also announced today that company veteran and prolific Hollywood composer Michael Giacchino will be writing the score for the film.

Check out the new Lightyear trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure. ‘Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about,’ said director Angus MacLane. ‘In ‘Toy Story,’ there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my ‘Lighytear’ pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.’

Lightyear is scheduled to be released — the press release doesn’t specify whether it’s coming to theaters or Disney+, curiously — on June 17.

Every Pixar Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best