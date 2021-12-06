Live In NY For Cheap Inside These 3 Budget Friendly Manlius Homes

Finding any kind of house for cheap is a struggle in New York right now. These three homes will fit almost any budget.

When you think of Manlius and homes, what do you think? Massive homes with equally as gigantic sticker prices may be what is going through your mind. Not with these three houses. Each can offer you comfortable living in a nice town, all for under $125,000. Finding any kind of home for that price is a nightmare right now, especially in some of the neighborhoods of Manlius.

One thing you have to factor into a home in that price range is how perfect it is. Many homes won't be 100% picture-perfect. There will be little quirks and odd features that might actually make you fall in love. For instance, if you scroll all the way down to the final house below, you'll see a garage on the least expensive house of the bunch. That garage has an almost hidden little storage room behind it. That's a small, but very unique little quirk.

What do the other two homes offer? Take a peek at their exterior, they look pretty stunning if you ask me. One of them looks to have cedar shingles, which actually is not a very cheap touch. That touch provides gobs of character though. The other one has a shingled exterior as well in a nice and light, but beautiful shade of blue.

Will any of these homes be perfection personified? More than likely no, but they will give you living for a budget and a canvas. With a home as inexpensive as these, you can transform it into whatever you would like. Which of the three below is your favorite?

3 Very Affordable Manlius Homes That Work If You're On A Budget

