The Central New York community is still mourning the tragic and senseless loss of two Syracuse area police officers who were gunned down in cold blood in the line of duty. Now one of the most patriotic non-profits in the country is stepping up to aid the widow of one of the two fallen heroes.

Many people know about the mission of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, but for those who don't they are an organization dedicated to helping pay off mortgages and build adaptive homes for families left behind when a first responder is killed in the line of duty or catastrophically injured in battle. The organization was founded by current CEO Frank Siller after his brother was killed on 9/11. His brother was a New York City Firefighter.

Siller and the local Central NY chapter of the Tunnel to Towers foundation made the announcement Thursday they will be paying off the mortgage for the home owned by Lieutenant Michael Hoosock and his wife. He left behind her and three children. Siller says,

Deputy Hoosock lived a life of service. For nearly twenty years, he served as a paramedic, volunteer firefighter and a sheriff’s deputy, answering calls for help impacting countless lives. Now, as his family, friends, and fellow first responders try to grapple with this tremendous loss, Tunnel to Towers is honored to ensure his family will be able to stay in the home and the community Michael served with pride for his entire life.

The announcement of the generous gift was made on Facebook.

This was a senseless act of murder against two of America's heroes. It should have never happened, but does. That is why organizations like Tunnel to Towers exist. You can donate just $11 per month to help support their cause and ultimately families like Lieutenant Hoosock's. Donate today by visiting t2t.org. Prayers and Thoughts are with the families of the two men.

