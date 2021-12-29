Central New York is home to many beautiful villages and towns including Skaneateles, NY. Skaneateles is known for most obviously, the beautiful lake but also shopping, site seeing and enjoying wine, and the great beauty of the outdoors.

It is also known for its beautiful homes with spectacular views of the water.

Perfectly placed, this 4,400 square feet home also boasts 279 feet of lakefront.

The home itself is for sale for $5,495,000 with taxes estimated at $76,949. With its high price point though, comes many grand finishes and features.

The home was built in 2010 and has 5 bedrooms and 3 full and 2 half baths. The first floor provides high-end appliances and granite countertops. The open floor plan provides ample space to entertain many guests.

The home also offers a screened-in porch so you can enjoy the Central New York weather we know so well, year-round. In the summer months, however, you can enjoy the sun and the grand view on the large deck overlooking the waterfront.

Have a look at the house yourself and envision waking up daily to these gorgeous water views.

Live Lavishly On Skaneateles Lake, NY With Unparalleled Water Views and A Pristine Manicured Lawn

The agent also made a note that the boathouse is not included in the sale. See another house that is for sale in Central New York with amazing views of Oneida Lake.

