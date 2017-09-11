Local Ceremonies Mark 16th Anniversary Of 9/11

A number of events are being held locally today to mark the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

A wreath laying ceremony took place this morning at the 9/11 Memorial on the Parkway in Utica.

Family members of local 9/11 victims each laid a rose at the memorial in memory of their loved ones.

Remembrance ceremonies will also take place tonight in Rome, New York Mills and at Herkimer College.

UPDATE: The 9/11 Remembrance event scheduled for Herkimer College has been canceled due to a water main break.

The Genesis Group held its annual 9/11 Prayer Breakfast this morning at Harts Hill Inn.