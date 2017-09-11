Local Ceremonies Mark 16th Anniversary Of 9/11
A number of events are being held locally today to mark the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
A wreath laying ceremony took place this morning at the 9/11 Memorial on the Parkway in Utica.
Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, Senator Joseph Griffo, Sheriff Rob Maciol and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney all attended the event.
Family members of local 9/11 victims each laid a rose at the memorial in memory of their loved ones.
Remembrance ceremonies will also take place tonight in Rome, New York Mills and at Herkimer College.
UPDATE: The 9/11 Remembrance event scheduled for Herkimer College has been canceled due to a water main break.
The Genesis Group held its annual 9/11 Prayer Breakfast this morning at Harts Hill Inn.