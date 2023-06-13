Frankfort First grade school teacher and fitness enthusiast Melissa Rocco is now a semi-finalist in the contest to grace the cover of Ms. Muscle and Fitness Magazine.

Rocco was in studio to discuss her attempt to win a cover spot on Muscle and Fitness HERS magazine along with $20,000.

Rocco is a first grade teacher at Frankfort Elementary and is also a fitness instructor. At 45, she's become a semi-finalist in quest to become the magazine's cover girl.

Rocco says people can vote daily on the magazine's website. You can vote for Melissa here. Check out her segment on the show.

Here are the details from Muscle & Fitness in regards to voting and the beneficiary of the contest.

Melissa Rocco Photo credit Bill Keeler / TSM Melissa Rocco Photo credit Bill Keeler / TSM loading...

WHAT WOULD YOU RECOMMEND TO OTHERS WHO WANT TO BE FIT AND HEALTHY?

Anyone can get fit at any time, at any age!! I’m in the best shape of my life at 45 years old!! My best advice for anyone looking to get fit and healthy is to recognize that you only get one body and one life. Don’t waste precious time! Understand what you want, why you want it, and find that passion inside of you. Time is limited, so make sure you use yours the best way possible!

HOW DOES FITNESS POSITIVELY INFLUENCE YOUR LIFE?

Staying active isn’t just about the physical benefits - it’s about improving my mental health as well. As a mother, wife, 1st grade teacher, and fitness instructor, I do my best to be a better version of myself to take on these roles. Fitness helps my mind to reset, my body to be energized, and my life needs it to function. It’s not about looking good, or competing with the highlight reel on social media, but truly about my health and my life. Fitness allows me to show up!

IF YOU WERE THE NEXT MS HEALTH AND FITNESS, WHAT WOULD YOU DO WITH $20,000?

When I become the next Ms. Health and Fitness I will donate a portion of the money to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. I will also use the money to continue to grow and expand my fitness business to best support health and wellness for my amazing community and beyond!

There's a photo gallery of Melissa available on the website. Remember, you can vote once a day. If you donate to their charity, you can vote twice a day.

