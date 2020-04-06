Local Natl. Anthem Singers Featured Daily on Keeler Show

WIBX's Keeler Show is featuring local singers performing the National Anthem at 8:55 a.m. each weekday morning as a symbol of unity during the coronavirus shutdown. "No matter your political affiliation, we are "one" during difficult times like these," said WIBX's Bill Keeler during his morning program on Monday.

Keeler has asked that people submit their version of the anthem by emailing it into the program. "Each morning, as long as this crisis continues, we'll feature a different local singer in an effort to remind people to remain vigilant and patient as we try to stop the spread of COVID-19 nationwide," he said. "If we do this social distancing effort correctly, we can beat this virus and get back to some normalcy."

Interested singers can send their audio and video versions of the anthem to this email address. Submissions will be posted daily here on the WIBX 950 website. Submissions can also be sent through the WIBX950 app.

Keeler kicked off the effort on Monday with his own rendition of the anthem. "We have great talent in this area. I'm sure they'll blow my version out of the water," he said.

Send mp3 or video submissions here.

__________________________________________________________________