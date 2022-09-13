$1.2 Million Property in Lockport Has Its Own Lake [PHOTOS]

When you think about the best areas to buy a dream home to settle down here in Western New York, you consider suburbs like Williamsville, Amherst, Orchard Park, Hamburg and East Aurora.

The towns and villages in Niagara County should also be high on the list, including the countryside in areas like Gasport, Newfane and Lockport.

If you want a beautiful home, a barn, tons of land and even an XL pond, then this property that just hit the market is just for you.

Listed on Zillow for $1.25 million, this gorgeous home and property in Lockport looks perfect for those who want large yards and state of the art amenities inside.

The home itself has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a beautiful kitchen with state of the art appliances.

The living room is huge and the home décor is what really sets it apart from others, as you have two huge dog statues to greet you as you enter through the foyer.

The back patio and backyard is gigantic and it even comes with a gigantic pond, which is basically a small lake right in your own backyard area. There's also a barn and a long, winding driveway that leads up to it.

Check out some photos of this incredible property below.

$1.2 Million Property in Lockport Has Its Own Lake Step inside and out this beautiful property in Lockport for $1.25 million.

